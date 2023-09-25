Pakistan airspace fully covered with state of the art radar system: CAA  

KARACHI - Pakistan Airspace is fully covered with state of the art Radar system for the provision of Air Traffic Services to all Aircraft including transit, landing and taking off while operating through Pakistan, it started in a press release. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Spokesperson stated that all the equipment provided by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority are ground based equipment for which VOR (VHF Omnidirectional range) is a navigation aid (navaid) that provides azimuth information for high and low altitude routes and Airport approaches. On the other hand another ground based equipment called ILS (Instrument landing system) which is a precision runway approach aid to provide Pilots with vertical and horizontal guidance during the landing, he stated. As far as GPS (global positioning system) is concerned, it’s a USA owned utility that provides users with positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services. GPS is a network of satellites and currently 31 GPS Satellites are orbiting around the Earth providing users with accurate information on position, velocity and time, anywhere in the World. There may be a reason of space weather event (Ionospheric disturbance) which may impact on GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) performance, possibly leading to loss of GNSS Signals and/or degradation of timing and positioning performance. This Ionospheric activity has no link with any ground based equipment.