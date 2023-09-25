Pakistan’s Ailing Railways

The recent train collision in Sheikhupura is a tragic reminder of the deeply entrenched issues afflicting Pakistan’s railway sector. This incident, which left over 30 passengers injured, is just one in a series of railway accidents that have plagued the nation over the past year. The catastrophic Tezgam train fire, which claimed numerous lives, remains etched in our memories.

Central to any reform effort must be the urgent modernization of the railway infrastructure. The collision in Sheikhupura and other accidents highlight the pressing need for infrastructure upgrades, including the maintenance and replacement of ageing tracks and signalling systems. Neglecting such critical upgrades jeopardises the safety of passengers and rail staff.

Furthermore, a thorough investigation into accidents should be the norm, not the exception. Transparency in these investigations is vital to restoring public trust. The families of victims deserve to know the truth behind these accidents, and accountability measures should be in place to hold responsible parties accountable for their negligence.

Corruption within the Railway Ministry is a significant impediment to progress and safety. Funds intended for the improvement of the railway system should not be syphoned off for personal gain. Stringent anti-corruption measures must be implemented, and corrupt officials should face severe consequences for their actions.

Pakistan’s railway system is a vital component of its transportation network. Its efficient and secure operation is not only an economic necessity but also a matter of public safety. Overhauling the railway sector is not a luxury but a necessity. The government must prioritise this task.

The Railway Minister’s leadership has come under severe scrutiny following these accidents, and it is not unwarranted. The Ministry’s apparent inability to prevent these tragedies raises serious questions about its competence. A comprehensive reform agenda should include a thorough review of leadership within the ministry to ensure that competent and accountable individuals are at the helm.

Pakistan’s railway system has the potential to be a safe, efficient, and reliable mode of transportation, but achieving this requires a concerted effort from both the government and the public. The government must commit to these critical reforms and allocate the necessary resources to implement them.