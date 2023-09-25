Monday, September 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan to enhance cooperation with GCC

Pakistan to enhance cooperation with GCC
Our Staff Reporter
September 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani yes­terday underscored that Pakistan viewed Gulf Co­operation Council (GCC) as an important player in the region that could play a vital role in further ex­panding political and economic ties between Pa­kistan and Gulf states. The Foreign Minister met with Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary Gen­eral of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on the sidelines of 78th session of the UN General Assem­bly (UNGA), a Foreign Office statement said.

Both agreed to further strengthening coopera­tion to forge a comprehensive partnership, with renewed focus on promotion of bilateral trade and business relations. The Foreign Minister ex­pressed satisfaction on the progress made in the negotiations on Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agree­ment and reiterated the need for its early con­clusion. The Secretary General agreed to cooper­ate closely to conclude Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement at the earliest.

Committee bans conversion of prime agriculture lands for housing societies

The Foreign Minister highlighted that Pakistan desired to strengthen institutional linkages with GCC and its member states, in line with the Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue between the two sides. He underscored that Pakistan would be ready to host a GCC Foreign Ministers’ Conference in Islamabad as proposed during the 1st meeting of the Political Dialogue held in March this year.

During the meeting, the regional and global is­sues of mutual interest also came under discus­sion. The Foreign Minister briefed the Secretary General on situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and atrocities com­mitted by Indian forces against innocent civilians. Pakistan and GCC have long-standing fraternal re­lations, which are firmly rooted in common faith, shared values and cultural similarities.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1695502847.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023