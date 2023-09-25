People advised to avoid rushy areas to prevent from Pink Eye infection

MULTAN - An expert has recommended the public avoid go­ing to rushy areas and wash of hands and face with soap frequently to prevent Pink Eye infection pop­ularly known as “Ashob-i-Chasm”

Government Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Irum Raza, while talking to APP on Sunday, said that it is an infec­tion of the outermost transparent layer eye called conjunctiva and is caused by Adenovirus which is highly contagious and rapidly spreading virus. She informed that the virus is transmitted readily in re­spiratory or ocular secretions, contaminated fomi­tes (including eye droppers and mascara bottles), and even contaminated swimming pools.

Frequent handwashing is recommended and care must be taken to avoid contamination to oth­ers through towels, make-up, instruments, or other fomites, the eye expert recommended.

Red eye, watering during the day, crusting noted in the mornings and swollen lids are the common symptoms of Pink Eye infection, she noted, adding that Initially one eye is involved and a fellow eye gets involved within a day or two.

Pharyngoconjunctival fever—sore throat, fever, and headache may develop in the patients while Lymph nodes may be palpable in severe cases, Dr Irum maintained. About the treatment, she stated that a cool compress, artificial tears/antiallergic drops for comfort, and antibiotic drops for super­added bacterial infection are prescribed.

Oral treatment is also recommended if lids are swollen, an eye expert explained.

She said that makes could prevent contagious spread by frequently washing sheets and pillow covers and patients with active infection should take leave from the workplace or school to avoid the spread of the disease.