Pilot projects start in 20 model schools of Sialkot district

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehm­ood Awan has said that pilot projects have been started in 20 model schools of Sialkot district to provide clean and healthy educational environment to children in government schools.

With the support of philanthro­pists and civil society, ideal security arrangements are being ensured in schools in addition to clean wash­rooms, supply of clean drinking wa­ter, furniture, bright classrooms and decorations.

In this regard, school heads should play their primary role and improve the quality of the infrastructure and facilities in schools as much as pos­sible with the support of philanthro­pists other than the old boys who have graduated from the schools, he added.

He was addressing a ceremony orga­nized in DC Office in the honour of stu­dents, teachers and principals of gov­ernment schools who had presented national songs, tableaus and speeches during the main functions of Pakistan Independence Day/Defence Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, CEO Education Hafiz Maroof and DEO Sec­ondary Education Allah Daad also par­ticipated in the event.

The DC said that the education de­partment was the largest department of the district administration in which the number of employees was more than 15,000. He said that the govern­ment provides funds of billions of ru­pees every year for the promotion of education. “Teachers should become role models and take the responsibil­ity of education and training of the nation and perform their duties with sincerity and honesty,” he added.

He said that practical steps were being taken to resolve the problems of the employees of the education de­partment. In this regard, it is the re­sponsibility of local officials to make the payment of other dues, including leave encashment of retired teachers easy and transparent.

He also distributed prizes among 42 students and shields among heads and teachers of schools.

TWO HELD FOR PILFERING ELECTRICITY

Two persons were arrested for al­legedly pilfering electricity through meter tampering in separate incidents in Ugoki area.

On the report of SDOs Gepco, Ugoki police raided in the areas of its juris­dictions and arrested Usama and Fazal while pilfering electricity through me­ter tampering. Police have registered cases against the accused.