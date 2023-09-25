Pilot projects start in 20 model schools of Sialkot district

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that pilot projects have been started in 20 model schools of Sialkot district to provide clean and healthy educational environment to children in government schools.
With the support of philanthropists and civil society, ideal security arrangements are being ensured in schools in addition to clean washrooms, supply of clean drinking water, furniture, bright classrooms and decorations.
In this regard, school heads should play their primary role and improve the quality of the infrastructure and facilities in schools as much as possible with the support of philanthropists other than the old boys who have graduated from the schools, he added.
He was addressing a ceremony organized in DC Office in the honour of students, teachers and principals of government schools who had presented national songs, tableaus and speeches during the main functions of Pakistan Independence Day/Defence Day.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, CEO Education Hafiz Maroof and DEO Secondary Education Allah Daad also participated in the event.
The DC said that the education department was the largest department of the district administration in which the number of employees was more than 15,000. He said that the government provides funds of billions of rupees every year for the promotion of education. “Teachers should become role models and take the responsibility of education and training of the nation and perform their duties with sincerity and honesty,” he added.
He said that practical steps were being taken to resolve the problems of the employees of the education department. In this regard, it is the responsibility of local officials to make the payment of other dues, including leave encashment of retired teachers easy and transparent.
He also distributed prizes among 42 students and shields among heads and teachers of schools.
TWO HELD FOR PILFERING ELECTRICITY
Two persons were arrested for allegedly pilfering electricity through meter tampering in separate incidents in Ugoki area.
On the report of SDOs Gepco, Ugoki police raided in the areas of its jurisdictions and arrested Usama and Fazal while pilfering electricity through meter tampering. Police have registered cases against the accused.