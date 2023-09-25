Pink eye cases surge in Lahore; 85 new infections reported

LAHORE - The provincial metropolis is current­ly grappling with a significant rise in cases of Pink Eye during the ongoing rainy season. The health department officials reported 85 new cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as Pink Eye, within the past 24 hours.

People afflicted with this infection are finding it difficult to venture out­doors due to the adverse effects of sunlight and dust on their eyes. Not­ed Eye Surgeon, Dr Intzar Hussain Butt, shared his recommendations with the APP, urging affected individ­uals to use prescribed eye drops, cold water, and tissues for eye cleansing.

Dr. Butt explained that conjunc­tivitis is an inflammation or infec­tion of the transparent membrane, known as the conjunctiva, which lines the eyelid and covers the eye­ball. He emphasized the importance of avoiding physical contact with infected individuals and refraining from sharing personal items such as handkerchiefs, pillows, and makeup.

Dr. Butt also advised those af­fected to wear sunglasses and take a temporary leave from their official or private duties for a few days. Self-medication was discouraged, and joining gatherings was to be avoid­ed. Frequent handwashing with soap was recommended. Symptoms of Pink Eye include redness, a gritty or scratchy sensation in the eye, and itching. Dr. Butt further noted that many individuals with conjunctivi­tis experience eye discharge, lead­ing to the formation of crusts on the eyelashes, particularly at night. These symptoms can be caused by various factors, including infec­tions, allergies, or irritants.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Health De­partment reported over 85 cases in Lahore hospitals’ outpatient depart­ments in the past 24 hours. Dr. Bushra from Services Hospital stated that 40 per cent of patients in the outpatient department were seeking treatment for this infection. Dr. Bushra empha­sised the importance of precaution­ary measures and recommended the use of eye drops. She advised affected individuals to maintain stringent hy­giene practices, including keeping their personal items such as towels and toiletries separate from others.

Patients were directed to use pre­scribed eye drops and tissues for eye cleansing, with the option of us­ing cold water for temporary relief. The provincial government health department stressed the need to use hand sanitizers and cautioned against touching one’s eyes with­out washing hands thoroughly. The health department advised against sharing items with those suffering from eye infections, including pil­lows, clothes, medicine, and bed­ding, which should be kept sepa­rate. Additionally, patients were urged not to reuse facial items.