PM Kakar spells out Pakistan’s views on regional, global perspectives at UNGA

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-HaqKarkar has emphatically con­veyed Pakistan’s views on key regional and global issues, during his recently concluded five-day visit to New York, where he addressed the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assem­bly, besides holding sidelines meet­ings with the world leaders.

Contrary to the impression created by a section of media regarding the prime minister’s visit, the success­fully marked visit drew immense interest among the world leaders and governments were broadly highlighted by the international me­dia. The visit was also marked with prominence amidst Canadian prime minister announcing Indian state’s role behind a gruesome murder of Khalistan Sikh leader in Canada.

In New York, PM Kakar told the world leaders about ‘India’s rogue behaviour’ which vindicated Paki­stan’s persistent stance about alarming rise of extremists ruling saffron junta of RSS-inspired BJP whose religious fanatics are not only hell bent upon persecuting the mi­norities in India, but also the grow­ing Hindu supremacist trend poses an existential threat to the regional and global peace. The prime minis­ter’s views were acknowledged by his diverse audience as the Western countries voiced their concerns over the Indian state sponsored murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh lead­er and Canadian citizen after the ir­refutable evidences keep emerging.

The prime minister mentioned Kashmir, Islamophobia, financial in­equality, Covid triggered inflation, climate change, peace in Afghanistan, UN role and reforms, and terrorism issues, in his address to the UNGA session. Being the first interim prime minister to represent Pakistan at the world body, Kakar held important dis­cussions with Iranian President, UN Secretary General, Chinese Vice Presi­dent, President of Uzbekistan and heads of different financial institu­tions on the sidelines of the UNGA 78.

In a bilateral meeting with Presi­dent of Iran EbrahimRaisi, the care­taker prime minister reaffirmed Paki­stan’s strong commitment to further strengthen and deepen ties with the brotherly country. Caretaker PM Kakar and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, on the sidelines of the UNGA session, expressed their firm commitment to continue working together to realize CPEC’s shared objectives. The prime minister and President of Uzbekistan ShavkatMirziyoyev, in the bilateral dis­cussions, reiterated their commitment to promote regional economic integra­tion and resolved to play an active role for inter-regional connectivity. He also met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and briefed him on India’s ongoing human rights viola­tions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Di­rector KristalinaGeorgieva, the prime minister apprised her of various mea­sures taken by the Government of Pakistan to stabilize and revive the country’s economy. The prime minis­ter also addressed high level dialogue on Global Development Initiative (GDI) and highlighted the need for ad­equate financing. He called for action in key areas to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The prime min­ister reaffirmed Pakistan support to China’s Global Development Initiative (GDI) that focused on cooperation and partnerships and addresses such is­sues as extreme poverty, food security and climate change. In Climate Ambi­tion Summit 2023, the caretaker PM urged the world to extend financial and technical support to developing countries like Pakistan to help them achieve ambitions on climate change.

While in his candid views, in a high level meeting on prevention of global pandemics, preparedness and response, the prime minister under­lined the need that scientific research should be put at the disposal of all hu­manity, ensuring access to all the scien­tific breakthrough or discovery which was essential to save human lives, ir­respective of the intellectual property rights. The caretaker prime minister also met Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on the sidelines of the United Nations Gen­eral Assembly session, and discussed polio eradication, gender equality, nutrition, and financial inclusion. Be­sides, he met with Association of Phy­sicians of Pakistani-descent of North America (APPNA), U.S. Pakistan Busi­ness Council (USPBC) and CEO of Rio Tinto Group JakobStausholm. During his interviews with various US think tanks and media outlets, the prime minister elaborated interim govern­ment’s economic revival plans, politi­cal, social, regional and global issues and the arrangements for the upcom­ing general elections in the country