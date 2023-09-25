PO arrested at airport

LAHORE - Punjab police arrested a pro­claimed offender (PO) involved in the murder case during his return from abroad at the airport. Police said here on Sunday that that the team of Punjab Police Special Opera­tion Cell had put the name of the accused--Shoaib Amjad in the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). The accused was arrested during record checking at the airport.He was handed over to Mandi Bahauddin Police for further action. “So far 117 A-category proclaimed offenders were ar­rested from various countries and at airport”,said police. Inspector General of Police, Punjab, congratulated the con­cerned team for the continuous follow-up to arrest the A-cat­egory dangerous culprit. IGP directed that by completing the legal procedures, the accused should be punished, and efforts should be made to arrest other proclaimed offenders who were absconding abroad while focusing on scientific evidence based investigation.