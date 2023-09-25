Monday, September 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police foil smuggling bid, seize NCP tea worth Rs2.3 million

Police foil smuggling bid, seize NCP tea worth Rs2.3 million
Agencies
September 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

TANK  -  The Tank police, foiling a smuggling attempt, seized non custom paid (NCP) Tea worth around Rs 2.3 mil­lion here in the limits of Gomal Police Station. According to police spokes­man, the district police was pursuing zero tolerance policy against all types of smuggling following the direc­tions of Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti. A team of Gomal Po­lice station led by SHO Asghar Wazir, taking action on a tip off, stopped a Datson bearing registration number (RNL-244) for checking at Gardawi check post. The driver of the vehicle introduced himself as Mir Qalam son of Noor Aslam. The police recovered 16 sacks of NCP Tea from the ve­hicle which was being smuggled to Dera Ismail Khan from Wana, South Waziristan. The estimated worth of the recovered Tea is around Rs 2,300,000. Later, the recovered Tea was handed over to Customs authori­ties for further legal action.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1695502847.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023