PPP activist Mian Muhammad Ashraf passes away

SIALKOT - Mian Muhammad Ashraf, a dedicated founder and se­nior activist of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sialkot, has sadly passed away. His demise has left a profound void in the hearts of officials and party workers, who gathered to ex­press their condolences. No­table figures and party mem­bers including Zahid Bashir Chaudhry, Sheikh Muhammad Saleem, Junaid Aftab, Faisal Khawar, Malik Hamid, Nabeel Shabir, Ahsan Zahid, Master Shafi, and Muneeb Gondal have shared their sympathies and remembered the valuable contributions of the late activ­ist. Mian Muhammad Ashraf had been associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party for an impressive 53 years. He was among the pioneering work­ers of the party in Sialkot and had also served as a member of the reception committee during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s visit to Sialkot following the establishment of the party. His legacy in the party and his dedication to its cause will be remembered fondly.