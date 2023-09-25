Monday, September 25, 2023
Punjab seeking Japan's technical support for development of province: Mohsin Naqvi

12:48 PM | September 25, 2023
Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi says the Punjab is seeking Japan's technical support for the development of the province.

He stated this during a meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. Wada Mitsuhiro in Lahore today.

He said that with the cooperation of Japan, we will uplift museums of Taxila and Lahore.

He said that Japanese expertise in technology is undeniable and Japan has a significant niche in the auto industry and we want technical cooperation to make electric bikes.

The meeting discussed progress on various programs with the cooperation of Japan International Cooperation Agency.

