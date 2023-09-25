Restoration of four gates in Walled City begins

LAHORE - Renovation work for maintaining original look of heritage structure of four gates in Walled City Lahore has been started in the first phase of the 13-gate renovation project. Local Gov­ernment official sources told that PC-1 of the project had been approved and four gates in the first phase including Lahori Gate, Sher­anwala Gate, Kashmiri Gate and Roshnai Gate would be restored to their old glory. In this con­nection, Rs 75 million were being allocated for the restoration project, added the sources. The project authorities have been given deadline of June 2024 for accomplishment of the task, add­ed the sources. An official, Dr Irshad Ahmad, said restoration work on the gates was being started as per directions of caretaker chief min­ister Punjab. There are total 13 gates in Walled City Lahore namely: Delhi Gate, Roshnai Gate, Akbari Gate,Yakki Gate, Bhati Gate, Sheranwala Gate, Akbari Gate, Lohari Gate, Kashmiri Gate, Mori Gate, Masti Gate, Shah Alam Gate, Texali Gate and Mochi Gate.