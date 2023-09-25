Monday, September 25, 2023
Restoration of four gates in Walled City begins

Our Staff Reporter
September 25, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Renovation work for maintaining original look of heritage structure of four gates in Walled City Lahore has been started in the first phase of the 13-gate renovation project. Local Gov­ernment official sources told that PC-1 of the project had been approved and four gates in the first phase including Lahori Gate, Sher­anwala Gate, Kashmiri Gate and Roshnai Gate would be restored to their old glory. In this con­nection, Rs 75 million were being allocated for the restoration project, added the sources. The project authorities have been given deadline of June 2024 for accomplishment of the task, add­ed the sources. An official, Dr Irshad Ahmad, said restoration work on the gates was being started as per directions of caretaker chief min­ister Punjab. There are total 13 gates in Walled City Lahore namely: Delhi Gate, Roshnai Gate, Akbari Gate,Yakki Gate, Bhati Gate, Sheranwala Gate, Akbari Gate, Lohari Gate, Kashmiri Gate, Mori Gate, Masti Gate, Shah Alam Gate, Texali Gate and Mochi Gate.

Our Staff Reporter

