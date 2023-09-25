Monday, September 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ruins of ancient Taoist temple found in north China

Agencies
September 25, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

0SHIJIAZHUANG - Archaeologists have found the ruins of a Taoist temple dating back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279) in north China’s Hebei Province, local authorities said Saturday. The discovery was a result of a three-month excavation project in a village in Hebei’s Wuyi County, jointly launched by Hebei Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology and local cultural relic protection departments. The ruins cover an area of 400 square meters, and the findings included an earthen platform, a Taoist building, a water ditch, two water wells, seven ash pits and three stoves, said Guo Jiqiao, a researcher at the institute. Unearthed artifacts included architectural components, daily necessities and production tools, with the majority of the items dating back to the Song Dynasty, Guo added. Jia Guihu, director of the cultural relic protection department of Wuyi County, said this archaeological excavation holds significant value for studying the spread of ancient Taoist culture in China.

0ne died, 45 fainted after eating poisonous food

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1695502847.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023