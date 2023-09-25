RYK DC seeks report into vision loss by fake injections

RAHIM YARK KHAN - Rahim Yar Khan - Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti has initiated an inquiry into a distressing incident where three patients suffered vision loss due to counterfeit injections. After a thorough examination of eye hospitals by Deputy District Health Officers and Drug Inspectors, three cases were identified in Tehsil Sadiqabad, according to the initial report submitted by CEO District Health Authority (DHA), Dr. Ghazanfar Shafiq.
The affected patients, namely Zahid Farooq, Moavia Ahmed, and Mumtaz Akhtar, reported that they had acquired the injection “Avastin” through an intermediary based in Multan. Zahid Farooq, in a video message, stated that he purchased four injections online from Mian Anwar, who dispatched them via a private bus service. Moavia Mehmood revealed that he had purchased eight injections from Anwar, who works at a prominent private hospital in Lahore. While the first seven injections had improved his vision, the eighth injection had a detrimental effect.
All three patients have been transferred to Multan for further treatment and investigation, confirmed CEO DHA, Dr. Ghazanfar Shafiq. Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti has requested a comprehensive report from the CEO regarding this concerning matter.