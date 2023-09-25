RYK DC seeks report into vision loss by fake injections

RAHIM YARK KHAN - Rahim Yar Khan - Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ah­mad Bhatti has initiated an inquiry into a distressing in­cident where three patients suffered vision loss due to counterfeit injections. Af­ter a thorough examination of eye hospitals by Deputy District Health Officers and Drug Inspectors, three cas­es were identified in Tehsil Sadiqabad, according to the initial report submitted by CEO District Health Author­ity (DHA), Dr. Ghazanfar Shafiq.

The affected patients, namely Zahid Farooq, Moa­via Ahmed, and Mumtaz Akhtar, reported that they had acquired the injection “Avastin” through an inter­mediary based in Multan. Zahid Farooq, in a video message, stated that he purchased four injections online from Mian Anwar, who dispatched them via a private bus service. Moa­via Mehmood revealed that he had purchased eight in­jections from Anwar, who works at a prominent pri­vate hospital in Lahore. While the first seven injec­tions had improved his vi­sion, the eighth injection had a detrimental effect.

All three patients have been transferred to Multan for further treatment and in­vestigation, confirmed CEO DHA, Dr. Ghazanfar Shafiq. Deputy Commissioner Sha­keel Ahmad Bhatti has re­quested a comprehensive re­port from the CEO regarding this concerning matter.