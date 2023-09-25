Monday, September 25, 2023
Shujaat advises politicians to shun differences

Web Desk
7:01 PM | September 25, 2023
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain emphasises the importance of unity among politicians for nation's interest. 

"I've always been an advocate for open dialogue, and I've passed on the same message to my sons. 

I've advised Chaudhry Shafay and Chaudhry Salik to consistently stand by the oppressed and thwart the oppressor. It's in the broader interest of the country that all politicians resolve their differences," the senior politician said. 

The Q-League leader added, "The question of elections can be addressed later; first and foremost, we must address the nation's current predicament." 

He further said he did not criticise Parvez Elahi. All politicians, he said, should shun their diffrences for the sake of the country.

