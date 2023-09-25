Monday, September 25, 2023
Solangi for parties’ freedom to contest polls

September 25, 2023
KARACHI  -  Caretaker Federal Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Murtaza So­langi said on Sunday that all politi­cal parties should have full freedom to contest elections. In his speech at Radio Pakistan Karachi, he said it was clear in the Constitution that the system of the country will be run by elected representatives.

“State media should not support or oppose any political party,” Murtaza Solangi said. He issued directives to the official media to give fair coverage to the registered political parties.

It was the responsibility of the caretaker government to provide a conducive environment for trans­parent elections, Murtaza Solangi maintained. He said that the govern­ment was working for the betterment of Radio Pakistan and that its broad­cast should be digital.

Murtaza Solangi said he would try to solve radio problems under legal and consti­tutional powers. He as­sured that he would use his available time for the solution of problems. The minister said that Radio Pakistan should meet the demands of the modern age and this was his dream. Murtaza Sol­angi said that the board of Radio Pakistan would be reconstituted soon and he considered it his responsibility to im­prove the affairs of Radio Pakistan.

