SP directs to intensify drive against drugs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Muhammad Ishaq Khan has visited different police stations and check posts and directed the on-duty staff to intensify the ongoing drive against drugs and non-customs paid (NCP) items.

According to a police spokesman, the SP paid a visit to Gomal University and Paroa police stations following the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti. On the occasion, the SP was accompanied by SDPO Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan, SHOs of both police stations. He also visited inter-provincial check posts situated in the limits of these police stations including Ramak, Sarra-Gara and Darya Khan Bridge check posts.

The SP checked the security arrangements at police stations and the weapons of the personnel.

He directed the SHOs and Incharges of check posts to intensify the ongoing drive against drugs and NCP smugglings.

Moreover, he said, the steps should be taken to arrest absconders. He said public-friendly policing should be ensured.