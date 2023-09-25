TDAP organising three-day 11th WEXNET Exhibition on September 30

LAHORE-Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is going to organise a three-day 11th WEXNET Exhibition at Lahore Expo Centre from September 30, 2023 to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs from all over the country to showcase their diverse products. The basic aim of WEXNET is to empower women entrepreneurs within the domestic sphere of trade, and eventually enable them for the global trade arena, TDAP sources told media on Sunday. The WEXNET is the largest women’s exhibition with over 300 stalls displaying diverse product range during the three-day event. Visitors can find a variety of exclusive items and dazzling displays from renowned brands like Daachi, Pie in the Sky, Kaarvan Crafts and many more.

The dynamic women exhibiting at the WEXNET’ 23 hail from all over Pakistan with each city and each province being represented and bringing together the crafts from KPK to Karachi, from Gilgit-Baltistan to Quetta. A culinary competition show would also be organized by COTHM Culinary Institute. Chef Gulzar Hussain will hold live cooking show. The event has been specially designed to host families including children with free entry and activities for all age groups. There is a dedicated kids’ play arena. Moreover, array of sideline activities including seminars, workshops and food tasting have been arranged for the visitors. The products being displayed at WEXNET’ 23 would include herbal and food products, health and beauty products, handicrafts and linens, home textile and fashion, gems and jewellery and much more.