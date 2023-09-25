Tessori, Shamshad Akhtar discuss economic situation

KARACHI-Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Shamshad Akhtar called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Sunday.

They discussed the economic challenges faced by the country, strategies to improve the economic situation, measures to increase exports and investments and other issues of mutual interest. The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori said that the efforts of all ministries to resolve the problems of the industrialists were worthy of appreciation. Tessori said that the steps to encourage investors and provide facilities to them would yield effective results.

The Caretaker Federal Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar said that the Interim federal government was determined to get the country out of the economic crisis. She said that the Governor was playing an important role in the communication between the government and the industrialists.

Partly cloudy weather forecast for coastal areas of Sindh

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted partly cloudy weather for coastal areas of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 34-36 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 32-34 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 36-38 degrees Centigrade.