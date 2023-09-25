Monday, September 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Thousands march against racism, police violence in France

Thousands march against racism, police violence in France
Agencies
September 25, 2023
International

PARIS-Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets Saturday across France to denounce police violence, systemic racism and support for public freedoms. The protests came three months after the death of Nahel M., 17, who was killed in a police shooting in Nanterre in late June. The appeal to protest was launched by dozens of collectives, associations, trade unions and political organizations, to encourage the French to participate in a united march. Collectives of families marched behind the banner of “national coordination against police violence.” The risk of fighting is feared in Nice, where an anti-drug rally near a unitary march is organized by the ultra-right, according to a territorial intelligence note. More than 1,000 police officers and gendarmes are mobilized in Paris, according to the police

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1695502847.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023