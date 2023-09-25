Training camp of Pak Shaheens for Asian Games kicks off today

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens’ four-day training camp for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China is set to com­mence today (Monday) here at the National Cricket Academy Lahore.

The camp will conclude on September 29, before the team’s departure for Hangzhou, China on September 30. Shaheens’ squad will take part in the prac­tice session at Bob Woolmer Indoor School today. Young all-rounder Qasim Akram will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the tournament, to be played in T20 format. Qasim, 20, has till date featured in 20 first-class match­es and 40 T20 matches and also captained Pakistan U19 in the ICC U19 World Cup in 2022.

In the 15-member squad, there are eight players who have already represented the Pakistan men’s team at the in­ternational level. These players include Aamir Jamal (2 T20Is), Arshad Iqbal (1 T20I), Asif Ali (21 ODIs, 55 T20Is), Haider Ali (2 ODIs, 33 T20Is), Khush­dil Shah (10 ODIs, 24 T20Is), Mohammad Hasnain (9 ODIs, 27 T20Is), Shahnawaz Dahani (2 ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Usman Qadir (1 ODI, 23 T20Is).

Also, eight players in the 15-member squad, Aamir Ja­mal, Arafat Minhas, Arshad Iqbal, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Shahn­awaz Dahani and Sufiyan Muqeem have been associated with the Shaheens side recent­ly. Since May 2023, Pakistan Shaheens have toured Zimba­bwe, Sri Lanka and Australia.

As per the rule of the Asian Games, Shaheens will feature in the event from the quarterfinals stage scheduled to take place on October 3 and 4. The semi­finals will be played on October 6, while the final will take place on October 7. The match for the bronze medal will also take place on October 7. Pakistan men’s team won a bronze medal in their maiden and only appear­ance in the Asian Games held in Guangzhou, China, in 2010.