Monday, September 25, 2023
Ukraine, US reach ‘historic decision’ to jointly produce weapons: Zelenskyy

1:22 PM | September 25, 2023
Ukraine and the US have made an “historic decision” on the joint production of weapons, particularly air defense systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

“There is an historic decision by the United States to jointly produce weapons and defense systems. In particular, air defense,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address, Ukraine's state news agency Ukrinform reported.

According to Zelenskyy, something that was an absolute fantasy until recently will become a reality.

“We will make it a reality. Everyone who works for the state. And this is the new quality of Ukraine's defense industry – much more powerful,” he said.

He also noted that this arrangement will provide a substantial economic boost, as it implies the creation of "enterprises, new jobs for both our peoples – for Ukrainians and Americans."

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden and his administration “and everyone in America who values freedom and supports Ukraine.”

“We have a clear perspective of a new resilience of Ukraine that will prevent the recurrence of Russian aggression,” he added.​​​​​​​

Ukraine and the US have signed memoranda of cooperation within the defense-industrial sector, according to reports.

