Unlocking agricultural potential

Agriculture in Pakistan holds paramount significance. This sector is the primary source of major crops, including cotton, wheat, and sugarcane. Remarkably, it engages approximately 40% of the nation’s labour force and contributes 19.5% to GDP while providing employment to 52.3% of the labour force.
The potential inherent in this sector can mitigate Pakistan’s economic challenges. It possesses the capability to expand export prowess, reduce dependence on imports, and catalyse growth across various economic domains of the country. Developing industries linked to agriculture offers a path to augmenting the value of our agricultural output while simultaneously creating employment opportunities. Furthermore, strategic investments in research and development can elevate productivity levels and enhance the quality of our agricultural production.
Unlocking the economic growth potential of agriculture hinges on addressing a critical issue: water scarcity. This formidable obstacle significantly constrains agricultural productivity. To overcome this challenge, it is imperative to enhance water management practices through the construction of dams and storage facilities. These measures promise to curtail water waste and simultaneously elevate agricultural yields. The adoption of contemporary agricultural techniques, along with bolstered investments in research and development, is poised to invigorate productivity.
In parallel, empowering farmers demands attention. This involves facilitating their access to markets, fortifying cold storage infrastructure, and optimising transportation networks. Such actions enable farmers to harness the full potential of their agricultural produce, thereby enhancing their bargaining power. Government entities entrusted with overseeing these domains must confront these multifaceted challenges with a view to advancing the agricultural sector. The dividends include not only economic growth and development but also fortified food security for the nation.
WAHAB ABBASI,
Islamabad