Monday, September 25, 2023
Unlocking agricultural potential

September 25, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Agriculture in Pakistan holds paramount significance. This sector is the primary source of major crops, including cotton, wheat, and sugarcane. Remark­ably, it engages approximately 40% of the nation’s labour force and contributes 19.5% to GDP while providing employment to 52.3% of the labour force.

The potential inherent in this sector can mitigate Pakistan’s eco­nomic challenges. It possesses the capability to expand export prow­ess, reduce dependence on im­ports, and catalyse growth across various economic domains of the country. Developing industries linked to agriculture offers a path to augmenting the value of our ag­ricultural output while simultane­ously creating employment oppor­tunities. Furthermore, strategic investments in research and de­velopment can elevate productiv­ity levels and enhance the quality of our agricultural production.

Unlocking the economic growth potential of agriculture hinges on addressing a critical issue: water scarcity. This formidable obstacle significantly constrains agricul­tural productivity. To overcome this challenge, it is imperative to enhance water management prac­tices through the construction of dams and storage facilities. These measures promise to curtail wa­ter waste and simultaneously ele­vate agricultural yields. The adop­tion of contemporary agricultural techniques, along with bolstered investments in research and de­velopment, is poised to invigorate productivity.

In parallel, empowering farmers demands attention. This involves facilitating their access to mar­kets, fortifying cold storage infra­structure, and optimising trans­portation networks. Such actions enable farmers to harness the full potential of their agricultural produce, thereby enhancing their bargaining power. Government entities entrusted with oversee­ing these domains must confront these multifaceted challenges with a view to advancing the agri­cultural sector. The dividends in­clude not only economic growth and development but also forti­fied food security for the nation.

WAHAB ABBASI,

Islamabad

