Unlocking agricultural potential

Agriculture in Pakistan holds paramount significance. This sector is the primary source of major crops, including cotton, wheat, and sugarcane. Remark­ably, it engages approximately 40% of the nation’s labour force and contributes 19.5% to GDP while providing employment to 52.3% of the labour force.

The potential inherent in this sector can mitigate Pakistan’s eco­nomic challenges. It possesses the capability to expand export prow­ess, reduce dependence on im­ports, and catalyse growth across various economic domains of the country. Developing industries linked to agriculture offers a path to augmenting the value of our ag­ricultural output while simultane­ously creating employment oppor­tunities. Furthermore, strategic investments in research and de­velopment can elevate productiv­ity levels and enhance the quality of our agricultural production.

Unlocking the economic growth potential of agriculture hinges on addressing a critical issue: water scarcity. This formidable obstacle significantly constrains agricul­tural productivity. To overcome this challenge, it is imperative to enhance water management prac­tices through the construction of dams and storage facilities. These measures promise to curtail wa­ter waste and simultaneously ele­vate agricultural yields. The adop­tion of contemporary agricultural techniques, along with bolstered investments in research and de­velopment, is poised to invigorate productivity.

In parallel, empowering farmers demands attention. This involves facilitating their access to mar­kets, fortifying cold storage infra­structure, and optimising trans­portation networks. Such actions enable farmers to harness the full potential of their agricultural produce, thereby enhancing their bargaining power. Government entities entrusted with oversee­ing these domains must confront these multifaceted challenges with a view to advancing the agri­cultural sector. The dividends in­clude not only economic growth and development but also forti­fied food security for the nation.

WAHAB ABBASI,

Islamabad