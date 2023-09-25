Villagers in Bajaur declare boycott of elections

Khar - In a significant move, the residents of Badalai in Mamond tehsil have declared their intention to boycott the upcoming general elections due to the longstanding neglect of their needs by political leaders.

The decision to boycott the elections was unanimously reached after thorough deliberations at a Jirga, attended by elders and youths, including Malik Mahmood Khan and Malik Pervez Khan.

They said their decision reflects a sense of frustration with the lack of essential facilities. Participants in the meeting emphasised that no candidate from any political party would receive their support in the upcoming elections. Furthermore, they issued a warning to political leaders and election candidates, urging them not to enter Badalai Mamond area for any campaign activities.

They said that in Badalai Mamond, a population numbering in the thousands lacks basic amenities such as girls’ school, paved roads, and clean drinking water.

The road leading to Badalai was described as being in a state of disrepair, with the contractor abandoning work on the Sheenkotay to Badalai road halfway.

Residents blamed the contractor and elected public representatives for misusing funds allocated for the road’s construction nearly eight years ago. They also demanded accountability for the misuse.

The elders also said the government had installed a tube-well to serve approximately 600 households in the area. However, they said that certain individuals were using the tube-well for irrigation purposes while neglecting its primary purpose of providing drinking water to the residents.