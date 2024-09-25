Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

13 arrested with drugs, arms

NEWS WIRE
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   Police on Tuesday arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. According to a press release issued by the DPO office, teams of various police stations conducted raids and netted 13 criminals besides recovering 560 gram hashish,100 litre liquor, four guns and three pistols from them. They were identified as Qaisar Nadeem, Ghulam Sajjad, Zain, Iftikhar, Saddam, Saif and Abu Bakr. Separate cases were registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1727154792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024