54 police officials promoted

MULTAN - The third Promotion Board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry which unanimously approved promotion of 54 police officials.

City Police Officer Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, District Police Officer Vehari Mansoor Aman, District Police Officer Khanewal Ismail Kharak, and District Police Officer Lodhran Kamran Mumtaz were present in the meeting. Eighteen Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector, 18 Head Constables were elevated to Assistant Sub-Inspector, and 18 Constables were promoted to Head Constable.

Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to perform their duties with dedication and integrity.

He emphasized that promotions were the rightful reward for police officers and expressed his hope that these officers would continue to serve with the same commitment.

It is worth mentioning here that it was the third Promotion Board meeting of the year 2024, where cases for the promotion of police personnel were discussed and approved.