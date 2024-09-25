  ADB highlights Pakistan’s economic improvement due to enhanced discipline

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has credited Pakistan’s economic recovery to improved financial discipline, according to its latest update in the Asian Development Outlook.

The report noted a significant reduction in inflation, which has dropped to its lowest level in two years. The inflation rate in Pakistan has decreased from 23.5% to 15%, and is expected to decline further.

The ADB also forecasted a modest improvement in Pakistan’s growth rate, predicting it will reach 2.8% in the current fiscal year, compared to 2.4% in the previous year.

“The country’s business environment and energy sector capacity have also shown progress,” the ADB report stated. Additionally, the exchange rate has seen positive developments, and further growth is anticipated by 2025.

The ADB report also highlighted that developing Asia is on track for a 5% growth this year, supported by robust consumption and strong demand for technology exports. Most of the growth projections for economies across the region remain unchanged from the bank's previous July outlook.