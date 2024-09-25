Security forces in Balochistan recover woman suicide bomber from Turbat

In a press conference, Adeela Baloch, a woman suicide bomber from Turbat, appeared alongside her parents and Balochistan Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Farah Azeem Shah.

Adeela shared details about her background, revealing that she had received her early education in Turbat and later pursued a nursing course in Quetta. She had also been involved in a World Health Organization (WHO) project.

Adeela expressed her gratitude to the Balochistan government for ensuring her safe recovery. She admitted that she had been in contact with individuals who had misguided her and led her towards agreeing to carry out a suicide attack. She revealed that she and other young people had been coerced by false promises of a better life and were taken into the mountains.

“I was brainwashed and misled into committing the sin and crime of terrorism,” Adeela confessed, adding, “But as a nurse, my true calling is to save lives, not take them.”

Adeela’s mother spoke about how terrorists exploit women in vulnerable situations for their own malicious purposes. Her father, a bank employee from Karachi, said that despite his modest income, he had worked hard to educate his children. When his daughter went missing, he was informed that she had been taken into the mountains by individuals who had manipulated her for their nefarious ends.

He thanked the Balochistan government for recovering his daughter and urged other parents to remain vigilant about their children’s activities to prevent them from being led astray. “Those sitting in the mountains are also Baloch, just like us. How can Baloch kidnap someone’s daughter and force her into terrorism?” he questioned.

MPA Farah Azeem Shah strongly condemned the terrorists’ actions, urging them to cease their hostilities. She emphasized that the state, acting as a protective figure, would continue to take decisive action against terrorism, which only serves to bring destruction to Balochistan.