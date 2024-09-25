Agreements signed with provinces to modernise TVET institutes

Peshawar - A major step in the development of employable skills for youth in Pakistan was taken on Tuesday with the signing of agreements to transform selected model Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes into four Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Co-funded by the European Union and Germany, the initiative is implemented by GIZ and the British Council in close collaboration with NAVTTC as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the TVET sector and enhance youth employment opportunities.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Secretary of Education, Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, European Union Deputy Ambassador Philipp Oliver Gross, NAVTTC, the TVET Sector Support Programme, and the governments of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Executive Director of NAVTTC, Mohammed Amir Jan, and head of the TVET Sector Support Programme, Dr Mansoor Zaib Khan, signed the agreements alongside provincial representatives. Each signed the documents signifying their commitment to the transformative initiative.

Through provision of modern equipment, improved curricula and trained teachers these centres of excellence will be providing state-of-the-art skills training to youth, in line with requirements in the labour market. Establishment of the Centres of Excellence in Pakistan is a recognised flagship intervention under EU’s Global Gateway initiative, in which the EU leverages public and private sector investments across the globe.

Deputy Head of Mission of the EU Delegation to Pakistan, Philipp Oliver Gross, underscored the importance of upgrading the TVET institutes to empower youth, especially women. “Pakistan’s youth are its greatest asset,” he remarked.

“To unlock their potential, especially for young women, we need to create an environment where they can thrive. The EU is committed to supporting TVET for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, speaking on the occasion, praised the European Union and Germany’s support for the TVET sector in Pakistan.

The new CoEs will serve as hubs for teacher training, research, innovation, and business incubation. They will link training with industry needs, providing state-of-the-art technology in key economic sectors. The COEs in GB, KP, and Balochistan will complement the deficiencies of the TVET institutes and will position as lighthouses for the TVET sector.

In his speech, Executive Director NAVTTC Amir Jan emphasised the importance of this initiative. He said, “The transparent and competitive selection process for these Centres of Excellence sets a new benchmark for quality in technical and vocational education in Pakistan.”

Under the Team Europe’s initiative, eight institutions will be upgraded to Sector-Specific Centres of Excellence, while selected TVET institutes will be enhanced into Model Institutes, complete with modern labs, workshops, digitised systems, career counselling services, job placement centres, business incubation units, research and innovation facilities, and international linkages.