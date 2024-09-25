Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Ahtisham, Yahya advance in National Tennis C’ship

Staff Reporter
September 25, 2024
LAHORE   -   The National Juniors & Seniors Tennis Championship saw an exciting second round in the boys U18 singles category, with top players showcasing their skills. Ahtisham Humiyon of SNGPL secured a commanding victory over Haziq Asim from Islamabad, winning 6-2, 6-4. Muhammad Yahya from Islamabad displayed dominance, defeating Aisam Malik 6-0, 6-1, while Hamza Asim also claimed a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 win against Nabil Qayyum in an all-Islamabad clash. Ruhab Faisal triumphed over Kashan Tariq in a closely contested match, finishing 6-4, 6-4. Muhammad Salar from Islamabad outclassed Ehsaan Ali with a 6-1, 6-2 victory, while Lahore’s Aboubaker Talha was in stunning form, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Hazik Areejo. Navy’s Asad Zaman from Lahore rounded off the second-round action with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Muzammil Bhand. In the first round of the U18 singles, Haziq Asim defeated Zain Nomi 6-0, 6-0. The boys U14 singles also saw strong performances, with Zayed Zaman, Ansarullah, and M Muaz from Islamabad all securing straight-set victories.   In the ladies singles quarters, Daliah Shazim beat Zainab Afnan 8-0 and Eschelle Asif beat Hibah Rizwan 8-0. In the girls U14 singles quarter, Khadijah Khalil from Lahore beat Raniya 2-4, 7-6,10-5. In the 45 plus doubles 1st round, M Abdul Saeed/Col Yawar beat Zeeshan/Latif 8-2.

SU completes server upgradation work: Spokesperson

Staff Reporter

