Aleem Khan holds meeting with Chinese transport minister

ISLAMABAD - On the eve of International Transport Conference, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul held a meeting with his counterpart, Transport Minister of China Li Xiapeng in Beijing where both the ministers held a detail discussion and agreed on working on 4 mega projects to be completed in Pakistan. According to the details, Pakistan and China will work together for the completion of ML-1, M-6 and M-9 projects while 2nd Phase of KKH and construction of Kaghan Naran, Jhal Khand, Babusar Top and Tunnel till Karakrum Highway will be constructed.

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul reached Beijing where an hour-long discussions and meeting was held with Chinese Minister for Transport Li Xiapeng who welcomed him warmly and expressed deep interest in joint ventures and working together for these important projects. In the meeting, public-private partnership and other financial modalities came under discussion. It is mentionable that missing links of CPEC projects will be completed which include Motorway from Sukkhar to Haider Abad and Karachi. Similarly, Railway project of ML-1 Seaport to Multan and to Lahore, Karakrum Highway Thakot to Raikot and Highway of Kaghan Naran, Jhal Khand and Babusar Top will also be constructed. Federal Minister Abdul thanked China for its cooperation and expressed hope that this International Conference on Transport will merge more benefits and development for Pakistan. Transport Minister of China Li Xiapeng assured full cooperation from his department for Pakistan in future, as well. In the meeting Ambassador of Pakistan in China Khalil Hashmi was also present along with senior officers from both the countries.