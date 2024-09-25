All resources are being used to address citizens complaints: DPO Asad Sarfaraz

Bahawalpur - According to details, in light of the vision and orders of Punjab Chief Minister and Inspector General of Police Punjab, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan addressed the problems of 22 citizens during the open court in his office. DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan heard all the complaints in open court in detail and individually issued orders to the officers concerned through phone call for timely legal action and return report while calling several SHOs in open court.

In open court, DPO Asad Sarfaraz ordered inquiries on petitions of several civilians and took the progress of the cases on several issues from SHOs and investigating officers in presence of citizens. In cases of recovery, the DPO ordered investigating officers to make recovery within a week and submit a report. The DPO while talking to citizens in the open court said the purpose of the open court was to ensure there is no gap between the citizens and the police officers and that all legitimate issues are resolved on merit in a timely manner. Explanation is being sought from the officers who did not act on time and did not provide justice to the citizens as per the rules, the officers in the circles and police stations should provide justice to the citizens at the first opportunity. While issuing instructions to Oz, he said that the problems of the people should be solved at their doorsteps and this is our first duty.