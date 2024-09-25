At UNGA, Biden urges Israel and Hamas to accept ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS - President Joe Biden on Tuesday lamented the death toll and pain felt by innocent civilians on both sides of the Israel-Gaza conflict while speaking at the UN General Assembly. Biden referenced the hundreds of civilians killed during the Hamas attack on Israel 11 months ago and the scores who were taken hostage. “I’ve met with the families of those hostages. I’ve grieved with them,” Biden said. “They’re going through hell.” He added: “Innocent civilians in Gaza are also going through hell. Thousands and thousands killed, including aid workers. Too many families dislocated, crowding in the tents, facing a dire humanitarian situation.” On the languishing ceasefire deal, Biden said: “Now is the time for the parties to finalize its terms, bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel and Gaza free of Hamas scrip, ease the suffering in Gaza and end this war.”