Availability of medicines, treatment at doorstep of residents top priority of CM Punjab: Minister

Gujar khan - The health minister of Punjab, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, announced the provincial government’s dedication to eliminating quackery by recruiting medical officers and the revitalization of neglected basic health units (BHUs) in rural areas. The district of Jhelum is set to see a comprehensive refurbishment of all basic health units, alongside a commitment to ensure the availability of paramedical staff, the minister assured during his surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Jhelum on Monday night.

Mr. Nazeer said that ensuring the availability of medicines and treatment at the doorstep of residents is a top priority of chief minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The minister also issued a caution to hospital authorities throughout the province, urging them to avoid unnecessary referrals of patients to tertiary health facilities located in major cities.

The provincial minister of health for Punjab, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, conducted an unannounced inspection of the hospital wards, engaging with patients and their attendants to assess the availability of medications and treatment services on Monday night.

During interaction with journalists, the minister conveyed contentment regarding the accessibility of medications for patients, promising that the lacking amenities at the district hospital would be addressed as a priority. The minister addressed the concerns raised by journalists, announcing that a cardiac lab would soon be established in Jhelum to cater to the needs of cardiac patients.

Mr. Khawaja emphasized that the enhancement of certain RHCs, particularly in the Dina tehsil headquarters, is set to take place. He outlined plans to revitalize and upgrade the basic health units within the district, ensuring that staffing and the presence of medical officers are prioritized. The absence of medical officers at the grassroots level is contributing to the rise of quackery, despite the fact that over 80,000 doctors remain unemployed, he stated.

He divulged that the Punjab government was recruiting medical officers on a ‘locum’ basis to address immediate staff shortages. The minister addressed the recent fatalities of five dengue patients in the Rawalpindi division, stating that the lives of three individuals might have been preserved had they not sought treatment from quacks. The minister indicated that an audit of patient referrals to other facilities over the past three months is forthcoming.

He urged authorities to avoid unnecessary patient referrals and to utilize all available efforts and resources for patient treatment. He also took notice of the failure to pay salaries to the janitorial staff and security guards and instructed the deputy commissioner of Jhelum to address the employers of outsourced jobs and guarantee that delayed salaries are paid within the next 48 hours. The minister said that the accountability of the hospital authorities would start once wish lists are fulfilled.

In response to inquiries regarding the establishment of a medical college in Jhelum, Mr. Nazeer stated that the province already has a sufficient number of medical colleges. He emphasized the necessity of generating job opportunities for unemployed doctors.

During the visit, DC Jhelum, Syedah Ramallah Ali, and CEO of District Health Authority (DHA), Dr. Mian Mazhar Hayat were also present.