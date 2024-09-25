Ben Stokes open to white-ball cricket comeback after recovery from knee surgery

England Test captain has expressed his willingness to return to limited-overs cricket after recovering from knee surgery. Despite retiring from one-day internationals following last year's 50-over World Cup, the 33-year-old all-rounder hinted at a possible comeback during a recent Sky Sports interview.

Stokes, who opted out of England's T20 World Cup earlier this year, stated he would be open to resuming his white-ball career if the opportunity presented itself. "If I get the call, saying, 'Do you want to come and play?' It's going to be a 'yes'," Stokes confirmed.

While reflecting on England’s evolving white-ball team, Stokes praised young talents like Jacob Bethell, calling him a future superstar.

The all-rounder, who played pivotal roles in England’s 2019 50-over World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup triumphs, remains enthusiastic about the potential return, though he mentioned he would not be disappointed if others excelled in his absence.

Stokes is currently recovering from a hamstring injury sustained while playing for the Northern Superchargers and missed England's recent Test series victory over Sri Lanka. A scheduled scan will determine his recovery progress ahead of England’s Test tour of Pakistan next month.

While optimistic about his rehabilitation, Stokes remained cautious about his readiness to bowl again, stating, "Rehab has gone well, but there's a lot more than just my hamstring to get back firing for bowling."

Stokes’ potential return could offer a significant boost to England's white-ball squad as the team’s future unfolds.