Call for releasing funds for free legal assistance to children

LAHORE - To mark the World Day against Death Penalty, the Juvenile Justice Advocacy Network Pakistan (JJANP) has urged the decision-making quarters to implement the Juvenile Justice Act 2018 in letter and spirit. The Act was introduced to provide a separate and effective justice system for children in conflict with the law, the Juvenile Justice Advocacy Network Pakistan (JJANP) told media persons in a briefing at a local hotel. The briefing was held under the umbrella of Legal Awareness Watch (LAW).

The Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 was introduced after the Universal Periodic Review on Pakistan in 2017. Under the above Act, children, when they get apprehended, cannot be kept at ordinary police stations or prisons instead observation homes and rehabilitation centers. The Juvenile Justice Act 2018 was supposed to provide a child friendly justice system, focusing on reintegration of juvenile offenders into society, said convenor barrister Sarmad Ali. He added that the authorities concerned, with no further delay, should notify rules of business under Section 24 of the Act 2018 for implementing it in its true spirit to give conductivity to children in courtroom as well as elsewhere and make juvenile justice committees across Pakistan functional for resolving minor and major penal violations through diversion i.e., non-penal sanctions.

The media personnel told owing to inadequate and ineffective age determination procedure led numerous children to gallows and mass incarceration that meant improvements to be made in the justice system of Pakistan. Moreover, the investigation of criminal cases should be made fair and transparent in accordance with Criminal Code of Procedure to make sure that children in conflict with the law without any shadow of doubt are declared as juveniles and in absence of any material evidence on age of arrested child through medical evidence i.e., ossification test. It said this procedure must be adopted by the police and law enforcing agencies as warranted Section 8 of the Act 2018, said Ali.

Despite the lapse of more than five years, funds for providing free legal assistance has not been allocated under juvenile justice Act 2018, told Ali. At the end, the convenor demanded implementing the charter of demands of JJANP that has been sent to all top decision-makers across Pakistan.