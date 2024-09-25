China test-fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Pacific Ocean

China test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, state-run media reported.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force launched an ICBM which successfully carried a dummy warhead and fell into a designated area in international waters, CGTN reported.

"It is in line with international law and international practices and is not directed against any country or target," said the ministry.

The ministry said it informed all relevant countries in advance as the test launch was a routine arrangement in the rocket force's annual training plan.