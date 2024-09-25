Chinese ambassador meets Nawaz, Maryam to discuss strengthening cooperation in Technology and Investment

Chinese Ambassador met with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to explore avenues for boosting collaboration in technology, business, and investment.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s strong relationship with China, describing it as a trusted ally, while Maryam Nawaz highlighted welfare projects in Punjab and welcomed Chinese support in infrastructure and technology.

The Punjab CM proposed the creation of Chinese Economic Zones to attract investment, offering special incentives to Chinese companies. The ambassador commended Punjab’s agricultural efforts and revealed plans to expand hybrid rapeseed farming to 1 million acres with Chinese assistance.