Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Chinese ambassador meets Nawaz, Maryam to discuss strengthening cooperation in Technology and Investment

Chinese ambassador meets Nawaz, Maryam to discuss strengthening cooperation in Technology and Investment
Web Desk
8:43 PM | September 25, 2024
National

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong met with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to explore avenues for boosting collaboration in technology, business, and investment.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s strong relationship with China, describing it as a trusted ally, while Maryam Nawaz highlighted welfare projects in Punjab and welcomed Chinese support in infrastructure and technology.

The Punjab CM proposed the creation of Chinese Economic Zones to attract investment, offering special incentives to Chinese companies. The ambassador commended Punjab’s agricultural efforts and revealed plans to expand hybrid rapeseed farming to 1 million acres with Chinese assistance.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024