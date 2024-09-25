Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CM Bugti felicitates Shahzaib Rind, assures all possible support from Balochistan govt

Our Staff Reporter
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday felicitated Shahzaib Rind, a martial artist from Balochistan, on retaining the world-level victory title in Karate Combat, expressed his best wishes for him and assured him all possible support from the Balochistan government.  The CM welcomed international karate combat player Shahzaib Rind on his arrival in Quetta on Tuesday.

Bugti congratulated Shahzib Rind for maintaining the continuity of victory and appreciated him for continuous hard working for victory. Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti while talking to Shahzaib Rind said, “You are the pride of Balochistan and Pakistan as well, the bright future of the country is associated with the talented youth like you.”

Our Staff Reporter

