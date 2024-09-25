Commissioner chairs traffic coordination committee meeting

LAHORE - A weekly meeting of the Traffic Coordination Committee, chaired by Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood, was held to address traffic flow issues in the city. During the meeting, the commissioner announced the launch of a pilot project involving the establishment of traffic camps at 13 key locations throughout Lahore. These camps will be staffed with personnel from the Traffic Police, municipal corporation, and anti-encroachment teams, along with a vehicle designated for enforcement. Engineers from the Punjab Transport and Planning Authority (TEPA) will conduct site visits to implement minor traffic engineering interventions. The pilot project will also monitor the Air Quality Index at the 13 designated points, which include critical traffic chokepoints such as Data Darbar, Urdu Bazaar, Sabzi Mandi, Ram Ganj, Abid Market, Chaburji, Railway Station, Kotwali, Nawan Kot, Green Town, Kahana Bazaar, and Bhata Chowk. These camps will operate according to specific schedules, focusing on enhancing traffic flow. The commissioner emphasized that the initiative aims to eliminate traffic bottlenecks and conduct regular air quality analyses. He stated that addressing traffic congestion is crucial for combating smog and improving overall air quality. The project is part of comprehensive intervention strategies as directed by the Chief Minister of Punjab. The meeting was attended by key officials, including the DG of LDA Tahir Farooq, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, DG of Environment Punjab, the Chief Engineer of TEPA, and representatives from the Punjab Safe City Authority and the CM Roadmap Team.