Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Death toll in Sudan cholera outbreak rises to 433

Death toll in Sudan cholera outbreak rises to 433
Anadolu
1:32 PM | September 25, 2024
International

The number of people who lost their lives in a cholera outbreak in Sudan has reportedly increased to 433.

The total number of infections has risen to 13,922, said a statement by the Health Ministry of the country, where downpour and flooding since June have triggered the outbreak.

Sudanese authorities declared cholera an epidemic on Aug. 12.

As the country is also in the midst of a devastating civil war, the spread of epidemic diseases have made lives more difficult as its health system is not effectively functioning.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1727238685.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024