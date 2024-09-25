ECP divided over SC order on reserved seats, delays decision

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) remains split on whether to implement the Supreme Court’s order regarding reserved seats.

According to sources, two ECP members advocate immediate compliance with the SC decision, while the chief election commissioner and three others prefer a cautious ‘wait and see’ approach.

Despite seven meetings, the commission has yet to make a final decision. It has been suggested to hold off on action until a review petition is addressed by the legal team. The issue will be revisited in a meeting scheduled for Thursday.