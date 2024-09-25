ECP in a fix to implement SC verdict on reserved seats

ISLAMABAD - The top election regulatory body is still indecisive to implement the apex court’s verdict on eligibility of opposition party [PTI] members for reserved seats in both [National Assembly and provincial assemblies]. The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP], after the Supreme Court’s verdict, also received an immediate demand from the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI] to notify 38 returned MPs out of total 41.

The electoral watchdog, after the apex court’s ruling, has started deliberating over the legal aspects related to implementing the eligibility of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s [PTI] controversial reserved seats. The commission has, so far, held two meetings with the legal brains but could not reach a consensus, sources told this newspaper. The 15th National Assembly is perhaps the first parliament which has so far could not complete the house due to non-allocation of controversial reserved seats.

The reserved seats’ saga is in the limelight for the last six months but the dust has yet not been settled. Around a month ago, the ruling alliance with its numerical strength passed ‘Election Act Amendment Bill 2024’ that barred independents from joining a political party. This legislation also restrains political forces from submitting priority lists of their candidates for reserved seats after the passage of the stipulated timeline. This legislation seemingly hit the main opposition party [PTI] that has been demanding for the verdict.

“We are demanding the ECP to issue notification of our 38 MNAs as early as possible,” said PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan talking to media after the Supreme Court’s verdict. It may be noted here that the top court had, in its September 14 order, sought implementation of its majority judgement on reserved seats case. It also even warned of consequences if it was not implemented.