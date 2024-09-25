EDF approves solar dehydration units for chilli drying project

KARACHI - The project of solar dehydration units for chili drying was approved in 85th meeting of Export Development Fund (EDF). Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) in collaboration with the Arid Zone Research Center (AZRC) PARC, Umerkot designed a project focused on solar dehydration units for exportable chili drying.

Chilies, a vital vegetable crop in Pakistan, contribute significantly to the country’s foreign exchange earnings. Pakistan exports chilies in both fresh and dried or powdered forms. However, the presence of aflatoxins and high Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs) has led to a decline in chili exports over the past few years. Recognizing the importance of addressing these issues, PHDEC launched a series of capacity-building workshops, where it became evident that improper drying and post-harvest handling were the main causes of aflatoxin contamination. Key industry players, including progressive chili farmers and prominent food manufacturers such as Shan, National, and Mehran, emphasized the need for modern dehydration technology to eliminate aflatoxin. Responding to this, PHDEC collaborated with the Arid Zone Research Center (AZRC) PARC in Umarkot to design a project focused on solar dehydration units for chili drying. Through this initiative, 34 state-of-the-art solar dehydration units will be distributed on merit to progressive chili growers in the Umerkot and Mirpur Khas districts, which together account for around 90% of the country’s chili production. These units will enable farmers to produce aflatoxin-free chilies, meeting international quality standards and boosting export potential.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO PHDEC, said: “We are committed to the development of Pakistan’s horticulture sector and will continue to support such initiatives to ensure the growth and competitiveness of the chili industry.” He also said that under PHDEC platform we are planning to submit projects on banana, cherry, dates and other major exportable horticulture products.