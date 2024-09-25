Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Eight drug peddlers apprehended in Rawalpindi

Web Desk
5:22 PM | September 25, 2024
National

In a series of raids against suspected drug peddlers, Rawalpindi police have arrested eight individuals and seized over 7 kg of charras, along with other illegal items, from various locations.

According to a police spokesperson, the operations were conducted in the areas of Dhamial, Saddar Baroni, Kahuta, New Town, Saddar Wah, R.A. Bazaar, and Jatli. The suspects, identified as Arbaz, Farooq, Hafeez, Sadhir, Mohsin, Younas, Pervaiz, and Asim, were apprehended and are now in custody. Separate cases have been registered against each of the accused, and investigations are ongoing.

The spokesperson also noted that Rawalpindi City Police Officer had directed officers to intensify efforts in cracking down on drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers as part of the ongoing anti-narcotics operations in the region.

