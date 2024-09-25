Event held to raise awareness regarding enrolment drive

Dir upper - An event was organised at the District Council Hall on Tuesday to raise awareness regarding the ongoing enrolement campaign.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naveed Akbar chaired the event, which was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, District Education Officer (DEO) Zulfiqar-ul-Mulk, ASPIRE Media Coordinator Ayaz Khan, ADEOs Altaf-ur-Rahman and Sohail Qasir, SDEOs, teachers, students, and heads of other departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Akbar and the DEO emphasised that the event aimed to enrol out-of-school children during the second phase of the campaign, which will continue until October 15. In his speech, the DC urged teachers and Education Department officials to do their utmost to enrol more children in schools.

The District Education Officer (DEO), while discussing the importance of education, stated that education is essential for both males and females to face future challenges. He also urged parents to cooperate with teachers and enrol their children in schools. Students from various schools presented naat, national songs, and chants about the values of education.

At the end of the event, the Deputy Commissioner and DEO admitted children to various schools in the presence of school heads.