Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Ex-MPA accused of grabbing Christian Colony land

Our Staff Reporter
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber   -   Residents of the Christian Colony in Landi Kotal have alleged that former Member of Provincial Assembly Willson Wazir has been grabbing their joint property and have asked the authorities to stop him from this illegal act.

Addressing a news conference at the Landi Kotal Press Club on Tuesday, Malik Ghaffar Maseh, Indriyas, Pastor Jorge Maseh, Aurangzeb Maseh, Axel Maseh, and others stated that in 2018, the Christian Colony was built with government financial support on 8 kanal of land, which was jointly purchased by 21 local Christian families.

Twenty-one houses (quarters) were constructed and allocated to the respective families, while approximately 70 marla of land was reserved for a community gathering site, they added.

They claimed that now the former MPA, Willson Wazir, has laid claim to the 70 marla of joint land and has threatened them with serious consequences if they oppose him.

The ex-parliamentarian intends to sell this piece of joint land and has threatened to evict them from their houses in the colony if they do not accept his ownership of the property.

They demanded that the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take notice of the unlawful actions of this influential ex-lawmaker, prevent him from selling the joint property for his own benefit, and protect them from his threats.

