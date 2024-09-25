Fault is poverty

When I read about the tragic accident involving an elite driver and a poor motorcyclist, I was deeply moved. The recent accident on Karachi’s Karsaz Road shocked everyone, demonstrating how poverty consumes lives and how justice is denied to the less privileged. Amina, 26 years old, was working part-time while pursuing an MBA. Her father, Imran Arif, who sold bread and snacks on a bicycle, did not deserve such a tragic end. Both were killed by a speeding white Land Cruiser, and three others were badly injured in the incident.

The driver, Natasha, was portrayed in the media as coming from a wealthy family, the wife of an entrepreneur. Upon investigation, it was revealed that she belonged to an influential family and received special treatment from army personnel. Her status afforded her protection, and she was declared mentally ill by the courts, a clear example of how justice is delayed and denied in Pakistan. In this country, the wealthy often exploit the underprivileged, and the courts fail to uphold the law when the victims are poor.

When justice is not served, the survival of an ordinary person seems like a crime. Poverty was Amina’s only fault, and it cost her life. I sincerely request the higher-ranking, honest officials to ensure justice for Amina and her father. This was not just an accident; it was a form of murder. Those responsible must face equal punishment, as everyone has the right to life.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Sindh.