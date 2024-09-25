Wednesday, September 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FIA arrests Mepco official for bribe

FIA arrests Mepco official for bribe
NEWS WIRE
September 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   In an ongoing crackdown against corruption, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle, Multan, has arrested a Mepco assistant Lineman, who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe. The arrested employee, identified as Saifullah, was apprehended under the supervision of a Special Judicial Magistrate. According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused had demanded a bribe in exchange for providing an electricity connection. Saifullah was arrested while accepting the bribe. Following his arrest, an investigation has been initiated to further probe the extent of his involvement in corrupt activities. The FIA reaffirmed its commitment to fighting against corruption and bringing those involved to justice.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1727154792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024