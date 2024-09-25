FIA arrests Mepco official for bribe

MULTAN - In an ongoing crackdown against corruption, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle, Multan, has arrested a Mepco assistant Lineman, who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe. The arrested employee, identified as Saifullah, was apprehended under the supervision of a Special Judicial Magistrate. According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused had demanded a bribe in exchange for providing an electricity connection. Saifullah was arrested while accepting the bribe. Following his arrest, an investigation has been initiated to further probe the extent of his involvement in corrupt activities. The FIA reaffirmed its commitment to fighting against corruption and bringing those involved to justice.