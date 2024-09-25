Full court reference held on PHC judge’s retirement

Peshawar - A full court reference was organised to honour Justice Shahid Khan on the occasion of his retirement.

The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, other judges, the Registrar of PHC, the Advocate General, the Deputy Attorney General, representatives from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, the President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, the Director General of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy, the District and Session Judge of Peshawar, former judicial officers, and members of the legal community.

In his address, Fida Gul Advocate, President of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, paid homage to Justice Shahid Khan, reflecting on his judicial career. The Deputy Attorney General, Sanaullah, also elaborated on Justice Khan’s significant contributions to justice throughout his tenure.

On the occasion, Justice Shahid Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Justice, judges, and the legal fraternity for organizing such a dignified ceremony in his honour.

Finally, the Chief Justice acknowledged Justice Shahid Khan’s tireless efforts in serving justice to society. He assured that every judge of the Peshawar High Court is committed to delivering justice effectively and as a priority, noting that Justice Shahid’s 32 years of service will be regarded as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice by the Peshawar High Court.